Australia
136/4 (16)
Current Run Rate: 8.5
Required Run Rate: 0.5
WI won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Tim David *
22
15
2
1
146
Steven Smith
14
13
2
0
107
P'SHIP
36 (21)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Odean Smith *
3
0
24
1
8
 
15.5 Odean Smith to Steve Smith, full and slow outside off, Steve Smith goes across for the lap shot, and all he manages is a toe ended shot to short mid-wicket for a single! 
15.5 Odean Smith to Steve Smith, WIDE down the leg-side this time as Smith misses the clip! 
15.5 Odean Smith to Steve Smith, over the wicket, WIDE for HEIGHT! Short over and well outside off, Steve Smith tries to reach it but cannot!  
15.4 Odean Smith to Tim David, fuller on middle, driven on the up to long-on from the crease, for a single. 
15.3 Odean Smith to Tim David, WELL BOWLED! Good length ball outside off and a play and a miss on the back foot this time! Dot ball. 
15.2 Odean Smith to Tim David, FOUR MORE! Short outside off again, and well placed between backward point and short third man for a cut and a boundary off the back foot! 
15.1 Odean Smith to Tim David, SHOT! OFF THE BACK FOOT! Over the wicket, short and wide outside off and hit extremely hard to the deep backward point boundary over the in-field, for FOUR! 
Odean Smith (2.0-0-11-1) comes back into the attack.

Smith joins the action as well with two boundaries from this over. 
15
overs
123 /4 score
4
1
0
0
1
4
runs
cricket bat icon Steven Smith *
13 (12)
cricket bat icon Tim David
12 (10)
cricket ball icon Akeal Hosein
0 /22
14.6 Akeal Hosein to Steve Smith, FOUR! Short on off, Smith makes room tries the punch off the back foot, it takes the outside edge and flies away to third man for a boundary off a slight open bat face! 
14.5 Akeal Hosein to Tim David, short and fast on off, a mishit off the back foot on the pull and this goes down to long-on for a single. 
14.4 Akeal Hosein to Tim David, short and flat on the thigh pad, and a miss of the pull on the back foot, no run. 
14.3 Akeal Hosein to Tim David, short outside off, cut to backward point off the back foot, for no run. 
14.2 Akeal Hosein to Steve Smith, short over off, lofted over mid-off off the back foot and a run is available for the batter on one bounce to the long-off fielder. 
14.1 Akeal Hosein to Steve Smith, FOUR! Short outside off, Smith rocks back and cuts backward of point, from the middle of the bat for a boundary, but Odean Smith in the deep could have done better in the deep! 
David gets going with a powerful six. Cariah gives away another expensive over.
14
overs
113 /4 score
1
0
2
0
2
6
runs
cricket bat icon Steven Smith
4 (9)
cricket bat icon Tim David *
11 (7)
cricket ball icon Yannic Cariah
0 /28
13.6 Yannic Cariah to Tim David, SHOT! GOOD SHOT! Fuller and slower on middle and lofted off the front foot, over the top and into the sight screen for SIX! 
13.5 Yannic Cariah to Tim David, short on middle and tapped away to the left of deep mid-wicket off the back foot, for another two, out to the deep! 
13.4 Yannic Cariah to Tim David, short on middle, a check-pull to mid-on off the back foot, for no run and Smith was almost in trouble there! 