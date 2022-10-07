Stadium
Carrara Oval, Carrara
Pitch
Batting friendly pitch.
Aaron Finch(96 T20I-2973 runs) pushed himself down to the No.4 position in the 1st T20I and it came out really well as he scored crucial 58 runs, including 6 fours.He will be good captain choice for this fixture.
Kyle Mayers(17 T20I-368 runs) took charge against the Aussie bowlers in the 1st T20I and scored 39 runs at a strike rate of 108.33 making him a X-factor for your fantasy team.
Matthew Wade(67 T20I-956 runs) knows his role clearly and finishing things well for Australia. He did the same in the 1st T20I with his responsible knock of unbeaten 39* runs from 29 balls which makes him a clear Wicket Keeper pick.
Glenn Maxwell’s(91 T20I-2024 runs-36 wickets) form is a bit concerning as he managed to score 7 runs in his last 4 innings.
Hot Picks :A Finch,J Hazlewood,K Mayers
Risky Picks:C Green,D Warner,B King
Stay away :A Hosein
Grand League Captain Picks :B King,K Mayers,P Cummins