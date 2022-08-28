Stadium
Tony Ireland Stadium, Townsville, Townsville
Playing XI
Lineups out
Experts are creating their teams, watch this space
1
David Warner is in excellent form, he has played 5 ODIs for Australia this year and has scored a total of 155 runs at an average of 31. David Warner undoubtedly is the best choice for Captaincy in this game.
2
Glenn Maxwell is the best All Round option for your fantasy team. He has scored a total of 3390 runs in ODI at an average of 34.59 and picked up 56 wickets as well.
3
Josh Hazlewood (97W) and Mitchell Starc (195W) are the top bowlers' picks, both of them are in exceptional form and will play an important role in this game. Amongst Wicket-keepers, Regis Chakabva will be one player to watch out for.
4
H2H Stats, Last time when both the teams faced each other Zimbabwe beat Australia by 3 wickets in Harare on 31 August 2014.
5
Hot Picks: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh
Risky Picks: Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Cameron Green
Stay aways: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia