Zimbabwe
0/0 (0)
Current Run Rate: 0
AUS won the toss and elected to field
 
Team News!

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Steven Smith, Alex Carey (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani , Wesley Madhevere, Tony Munyonga, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (C & WK), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi
Toss: Australia won the toss and have opted to bowl first!
Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of the 1st ODI between Australia and Zimbabwe here in Tony Ireland Stadium, Townsville. This is me, Pradeep and I'll shortly be joined by my dear friend and co-commentator Pragadeesh as we take you through everything transpires. While we build up to the game, have a look at the preview and the fantasy tips below!👇
A few thousand miles away, India will be preparing to take on Pakistan in another potentially historic clash in the Asia Cup at Dubai. There is a bit of history going on Down Under too, with Australia clashing with Zimbabwe in an ODI on Australian soil for the first time since 2004. It may dwarf in significance to what is happening in Dubai. But considering the strides Zimbabwe have already made this summer, this is certainly a game to keep an eye on.

Prior to the series against India, Zimbabwe had gotten the better of Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series. It was a string of matches where their big players stood up to be counted and their youngsters showed they had it in them to hold their own. It did not quite materialize for long enough against the Men in Blue but if the final ODI was any indicator, they seem primed to take the next step on their development curve.

Sikandar Raza, as always, holds the key to Zimbabwe’s fortunes. He sprung into life in the 3rd ODI against India and nearly powered his side to an improbable victory. A batter who enjoys pace, Raza might be looking forward to his time in Australia. Regis Chakabva and Sean Williams would also want to make the most of these opportunities and set the tone for the others to follow.

Australia, meanwhile, have chosen a relatively full-strength squad, indicating that this is the series where they begin planning for the ODI World Cup in India next year. Aaron Finch will open alongside David Warner. They have resisted the temptation to stick with Marnus Labuschagne, with Steve Smith returning to bat at No.3. Australia also have a string of all-rounders to choose from, and for a change, don’t have any injuries to worry about.

Each of Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh can be match-winners on their day, although the most excitement has been created by Cameron Green – a youngster long touted for greatness and one who has found his feet in Test cricket. With the ball, Pat Cummins will be a big miss. However, with Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc present, you feel they should have enough wherewithal to withstand whatever Zimbabwe throw at them.

Hence, rather unsurprisingly, Australia begin this series as favourites. They have much more pedigree than the tourists and they are also enjoying home advantage. Zimbabwe, however, could be a tricky opposition if they play without fear and throw caution to the wind. Even in the ODI series against India, they played at their best when they had nothing to lose.

This series, in many ways, begins on that very footing. How much of that fearlessness can be channelled remains to be seen. Yet, it certainly gives Zimbabwe some sort of hope. And that, considering how long it has been since they last played Australia on these shores, should be a decent starting point!