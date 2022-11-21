Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat
Bat & Wk
All
Bowl
Karnataka
Sikkim
1.Nikin Jose
KAR
. BAT
214
Runs
5 Matches
2.Manish Pandey
201
Runs
3.Shreyas Gopal
KAR
. ALL
148
Runs
5 Matches
4.Mayank Agarwal
141
Runs
4 Matches
5.Ravikumar Samarth
139
Runs
1.Krishnappa Gowtham
151.52
2.Manoj Bhandage
148.72
3.Ronit More
KAR
. BOWL
100.00
4.Manish Pandey
98.05
5.Shreyas Gopal
96.10
1.V Koushik
11
Wkts
2.Shreyas Gopal
8
Wkts
3.Sumit Singh
SIKM
. ALL
5
Wkts
4.Ronit More
4
Wkts
5.Krishnappa Gowtham
2.38
2.Ronit More
3.93
3.Krishnappa Gowtham
4.20
4.Jeetendra Sharma
SIKM
. BAT
4.33
2 Matches
5.Manoj Bhandage
4.67
L
W
2/1 (2)
c Ravikumar Samarth b V Koushik
Not out
(2 Ov, RR: 1)
