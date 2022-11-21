Create
Karnataka won the toss & elected to field
Total Score

2/1 (2)

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Anwesh Sharma
1
6
0
0
16

c Ravikumar Samarth b V Koushik

Pankaj Kumar Rawat  *
0
4
0
0
0

Not out

Nilesh Lamichaney
0
2
0
0
0

Not out

Extras
1
(b 0, lb 0, nb 0, w 1)
TOTAL

(2 Ov, RR: 1)

2/1
0
0
Did not bat
Md Saptulla , Ankur Malik , Jeetendra Sharma , Sumit Singh , Lee Yong Lepcha , Plazor Tamang , Ashish Thapa , Chitiz Tamang
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Ronit More
1
0
2
0
2
1
V Koushik
1
1
0
1
0
0
Fall of Wickets
Batter
Score
Over
Anwesh Sharma

c Ravikumar Samarth b V Koushik

1-2
1.4
Playing XI
KAR vs SIKM
Anwesh Sharma

Bat

Pankaj Kumar Rawat

Bat

Nilesh Lamichaney

Bat

Md Saptulla

Bat

Ashish Thapa

Bat & Wk

Plazor Tamang

All

Jeetendra Sharma

Bat

Ankur Malik

All

Lee Yong Lepcha

All

Sumit Singh

All

Chitiz Tamang

Bat & Wk

Bench
Akash Luitel

 

Diwas Gurung

 

James Rai

 

Rahul Tamang

 

Sikkim
2/1 (2)
Current Run Rate: 1
KAR won toss & fielded
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Pankaj Kumar Rawat *
0
4
0
0
0
Nilesh Lamichaney
0
2
0
0
0
P'SHIP
0 (0)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Ronit More *
1
0
2
0
2
 
