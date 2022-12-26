Be the first one to comment on this story
Pondicherry Veterans Secretary XI
Yanam Veterans XI
1.M-Ramakrishna Varma
YVXI . ALL
86 Runs
2 Matches
2.G Satyanaryan
YVXI . ALL
59 Runs
2 Matches
3.Kathik-N
PVS . BAT
39 Runs
2 Matches
4.Gopalakrishnan
PVS . ALL
36 Runs
2 Matches
PVS . ALL
30 Runs
2 Matches
1.G Satyanaryan
YVXI . ALL
151.28
2 Matches
2.Ramesh
PVS . ALL
131.82
2 Matches
PVS . ALL
103.45
2 Matches
4.Kvv Satyanaryana
YVXI . BOWL
100.00
2 Matches
5.M-Ramakrishna Varma
YVXI . ALL
98.85
2 Matches
1.Gopalakrishnan
PVS . ALL
3 Wkts
2 Matches
PVS . ALL
3 Wkts
2 Matches
3.Martin Balu Bandero
PVS . BOWL
2 Wkts
1 Match
4.Sandirassegarane
PVS . BOWL
2 Wkts
1 Match
5.M-Ramakrishna Varma
YVXI . ALL
2 Wkts
2 Matches
1.M-Ramakrishna Varma
YVXI . ALL
2.25
2 Matches
2.Ramesh
PVS . ALL
5.50
2 Matches
3.Gopalakrishnan
PVS . ALL
5.75
2 Matches
4.G Satyanaryan
YVXI . ALL
7.00
2 Matches
PVS . ALL
7.43
2 Matches
