Ruwi Rangers
Azaiba XI
RUR . ALL
129 Runs
8 Matches
AZA . BAT
127 Runs
8 Matches
RUR . BAT
119 Runs
8 Matches
RUR . BAT
111 Runs
8 Matches
RUR . BAT
104 Runs
8 Matches
RUR . BOWL
220.00
7 Matches
RUR . WK
204.55
8 Matches
AZA . ALL
193.18
6 Matches
RUR . BAT
192.59
8 Matches
RUR . BOWL
183.33
8 Matches
RUR . ALL
9 Wkts
8 Matches
AZA . BAT
9 Wkts
6 Matches
RUR . ALL
7 Wkts
8 Matches
RUR . BOWL
7 Wkts
8 Matches
RUR . BOWL
6 Wkts
8 Matches
RUR . BOWL
6.69
8 Matches
AZA . BAT
6.70
8 Matches
AZA . BAT
7.53
6 Matches
RUR . BOWL
8.07
7 Matches
AZA . BOWL
8.43
8 Matches
L
W
W
W
W
L
W
L
W
L
L
W
W
W
W
L
W
L
W
L
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
0/0 ()
( Ov, RR: 0)