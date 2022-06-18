Create
Uganda Women won the toss & elected to field
Total Score

50/10 (17.2)

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Sarah Uwera
1
3
0
0
33

b Evelyn Anyipo

Gisele Ishimwe
5
8
1
0
62

c Naome Bagenda b C Aweko

Cathia Uwamahoro
8
22
1
0
36

lbw b J Mbabazi

Marie Bimenyimana
6
17
0
0
35

c K Awino b Patricia Malemikia

Alice Ikuzwe
4
16
0
0
25

c R Musamali b

Henriette Ishimwe
12
16
1
0
75

c Patricia Malemikia b

Flora Irakoze
6
7
0
0
85

c Naome Bagenda b C Aweko

Margueritte Vumiliya
0
2
0
0
0

lbw b Patricia Malemikia

Sifa Ingabire
2
9
0
0
22

c R Musamali b

Belyse Murekatete
4
2
1
0
200

c K Awino b C Aweko

Immaculee Muhawenimana
0
2
0
0
0

Not out

Extras
2
(b 0, lb 0, nb 0, w 2)
TOTAL

(17.2 Ov, RR: 2.88)

50/10
4
0
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Evelyn Anyipo
4
1
9
1
2.3
0
Concy Aweko
3
1
7
3
2.3
0
Janet Mbabazi
3
0
13
1
4.3
1
Patricia Malemikia
4
0
13
2
3.3
0
Sarah Akiteng
3.2
0
8
3
2.4
1
Fall of Wickets
Batter
Score
Over
Gisele Ishimwe

c Naome Bagenda b C Aweko

1-6
1.3
Sarah Uwera

b Evelyn Anyipo

2-6
2.2
Cathia Uwamahoro

lbw b J Mbabazi

3-21
7.6
Marie Bimenyimana

c K Awino b Patricia Malemikia

4-21
8.2
Alice Ikuzwe

c R Musamali b

5-37
13.2
Henriette Ishimwe

c Patricia Malemikia b

6-39
13.6
Margueritte Vumiliya

lbw b Patricia Malemikia

7-39
14.2
Flora Irakoze

c Naome Bagenda b C Aweko

8-46
16.2
Belyse Murekatete

c K Awino b C Aweko

9-50
16.4
Sifa Ingabire

c R Musamali b

10-50
17.2
Rwanda Women
50/10 (17.2)
Uganda Women
54/2 (9.4)
Uganda Women won by 8 wkts (62b rem)
Player of the match: Concy Aweko
 
