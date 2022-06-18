Allow Notifications
Be the first one to comment on this post
50/10 (17.2)
b Evelyn Anyipo
c Naome Bagenda b C Aweko
lbw b J Mbabazi
c K Awino b Patricia Malemikia
c R Musamali b
c Patricia Malemikia b
c Naome Bagenda b C Aweko
lbw b Patricia Malemikia
c R Musamali b
c K Awino b C Aweko
Not out
(17.2 Ov, RR: 2.88)
c Naome Bagenda b C Aweko
b Evelyn Anyipo
lbw b J Mbabazi
c K Awino b Patricia Malemikia
c R Musamali b
c Patricia Malemikia b
lbw b Patricia Malemikia
c Naome Bagenda b C Aweko
c K Awino b C Aweko
c R Musamali b
Go to your
Browser"s Setting's page
Tap on
Site Settings/Site Permissions
Tap on
Notifications
Tap on
the Block list and find sportskeeda.com
Tap on
sportskeeda.com and tap on Allow
Allow Notifications
Notifications you have enabled
Teams
Series
For this matchTeam A vs Team B
For this seriesTournament 2021
For all matches ofTeam A
For all matches ofTeam B