Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Sierra Leone
Gambia
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
1.George Ngegba
SLE . ALL
76 Runs
5 Matches
2.Lansana Lamin
SLE . BAT
63 Runs
5 Matches
3.Ismaila Tamba
GAMBI . BAT
47 Runs
2 Matches
4.John Bangura
SLE . WK
34 Runs
5 Matches
5.Abass Gbla
SLE . BAT
32 Runs
5 Matches
1.Ismaila Tamba
GAMBI . BAT
134.29
2 Matches
2.Chernoh Bah
SLE . BOWL
126.32
4 Matches
3.John Bangura
SLE . WK
109.68
5 Matches
4.George Ngegba
SLE . ALL
108.57
5 Matches
5.Musa Jorbateh
GAMBI . BOWL
100.00
2 Matches
1.Abass Gbla
SLE . BAT
5 Wkts
5 Matches
2.George Sesay
SLE . BOWL
5 Wkts
5 Matches
3.George Ngegba
SLE . ALL
4 Wkts
5 Matches
4.Mohammad Shamshad Khan
SLE . BAT
3 Wkts
4 Matches
5.Aniru Conteh
GAMBI . BOWL
3 Wkts
2 Matches
1.Modou Lamin-Bajang
GAMBI . BOWL
3.50
2 Matches
2.Chernoh Bah
SLE . BOWL
4.80
4 Matches
3.Raymond Coker
SLE . BOWL
5.80
5 Matches
4.Mustapha Suwareh
GAMBI . ALL
6.00
2 Matches
5.Mohammad Shamshad Khan
SLE . BAT
6.17
4 Matches
W
W
W
L
L
L
L
-
-
-
W
W
W
L
L
L
L
-
-
-
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
0/0 ()
( Ov, RR: 0)
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl