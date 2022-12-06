Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Sierra Leone won the toss & elected to field
Total Score

0/0 ()

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Extras
0
(b 0, lb 0, nb 0, w 0)
TOTAL

( Ov, RR: 0)

0/0
0
0
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Playing XI
SLE vs GAMBI
John Bangura

Bat & Wk

Lansana Lamin

Bat

Abass Gbla

Bat

Mohammad Shamshad Khan

Bat

George Ngegba

Bat

Samuel Conteh

All

Zahid Khan-I

All

George Sesay

All

Chernoh Bah

Bowl

Miniru Kpaka

Bowl

Raymond Coker

Bowl

Peter Cambell

Bat & Wk

Ousman Bah

Bat

Ismaila Tamba

Bat

Mustapha Suwareh

Bat

Muhammad Manga

Bat

Andreh Jarju

All

Aniru Conteh

All

Musa Jorbateh

All

Fallou Thorpe

Bowl

Bubacarr Kuyateh

Bowl

Modou Lamin-Bajang

Bowl

Bench
Yegbeh Jalloh

 

Ibrahim Kamara

 

Solomon Williams

 

Edmond Ernest

 

Alusine Turay

 

Frank Campbell

 

Gabriel Riley

 

Ousman Touray

 

Gambia
0/0 (0)
Current Run Rate: 0
SLE won the toss and elected to field
 
COMMENTARY NOT AVAILABLE

The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.