Match 15
Emirates D20 2022
Date & Time
19 Jun, 06:30 PM IST
Venue
ICC Academy, Dubai, Dubai
Umpires
Syed Shah (United Arab Emirates), Raqiz Khan (United Arab Emirates)
Poll: Which team will win?

Team Abu Dhabi

Ajman

Before toss Tip 1 Tip 1
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Yasir Kaleem
Player Image Mohammad Kamran Atta
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image Ali Abid
Player Image Hameed Khan-I
Player Image Sandeep-singh
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image M Uzair-Khan
Player Image G Murtaza
Player Image S Ahmed
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image Fayyaz Ahmed captain icon
Player Image Nasir Aziz
Player Image Adnan Danish
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image Fayyaz Ahmed captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image Nasir Aziz
Before toss Tip 2 Tip 2
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Yasir Kaleem
Player Image Mohammad Kamran Atta
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image Ali Abid
Player Image Hameed Khan-I
Player Image Ghulam Farid
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image G Murtaza
Player Image M Uzair-Khan
Player Image S Ahmed
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image Fayyaz Ahmed
Player Image Nasir Aziz captain icon
Player Image Adnan Danish
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image Nasir Aziz captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image Fayyaz Ahmed
Reports & Info
Avg Scores on this pitch

1st Innings

145/7

2nd Innings

131/6

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Team Abu Dhabi
Ajman
Match starts in
Starts 19 Jun 2022, 06:30 PM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.