Hammarby won the toss & elected to bat
Total Score

97/5 (10)

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Arslan Ali
2
5
0
0
40

c Aynal Rana b Sohail Adnan

Imran Ullah
3
6
0
0
50

c Majid Mustafa b Sohail Adnan

Khalid Mahmood
32
15
4
2
213

c Tahir Mujtaba b Sohail Adnan

Abdul Hakeem
43
22
3
3
195

b Tahir Mujtaba

Aftab Ahmad
0
1
0
0
0

c Sohail Adnan b G Manavalan

Ahmad Khan
9
6
0
1
150

Not out

Muhammad Munir
3
5
0
0
60

Not out

Extras
5
(b 1, lb 3, nb 0, w 1)
TOTAL

(10 Ov, RR: 9.7)

97/5
7
6
Did not bat
Anas Tanveer , Syed Faizan , Humaiz Javed , Assadullah Javed
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Tatbeeq Raza Ullah
2
0
18
0
9
0
Sohail Adnan
2
0
11
3
5.5
0
Amir Husseini
1
0
14
0
14
0
Tahir Mujtaba
2
0
24
1
12
0
Kaiyum Miah
2
0
17
0
8.5
1
Gopinathan Manavalan
1
0
9
1
9
0
Fall of Wickets
Batter
Score
Over
Arslan Ali

c Aynal Rana b Sohail Adnan

1-7
1.3
Imran Ullah

c Majid Mustafa b Sohail Adnan

2-8
1.6
Khalid Mahmood

c Tahir Mujtaba b Sohail Adnan

3-75
6.6
Aftab Ahmad

c Sohail Adnan b G Manavalan

4-82
7.4
Abdul Hakeem

b Tahir Mujtaba

5-86
8.4
Hammarby
97/5 (10)
Umea
85/6 (10)
Hammarby won by 12 runs.
 
COMMENTARY NOT AVAILABLE

The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.

