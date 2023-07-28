BREAKING: Fighter out of UFC Nashville next week, replacement named

It appears as though there will be a short-notice change to the UFC Nashville card, which is scheduled to take place next Saturday.

Jesse Butler, who had stepped in to replace featherweight Steve Garcia, has now also been forced to withdraw from his bout with Sean Woodson. He took to his Instagram account to regretably inform fans that he won't be competing against Wooson afterall and wrote:

"This is just protocol and I will have more time before my next fight. I was really looking forward to a quick turn around but will take this as a positive and keep improving daily. Stay tuned!"

Butler most recently competed against veteran Jim Miller at UFC on ESPN 46, where he lost via first-round knockout. It's understandable why he was removed from the event as he would be competing a little over one month after being knocked out, which could be risky.

It's unfortunate for Woodson as he has now had three opponents pull out of the event since July 18. He is coming off his bout with Luis Saldana last August, where they fought to a split draw. Prior to this, he was riding a two-fight winning streak that included wins over Youssef Zalal and Collin Anglin.

It remains to be seen whether the promotion will find another short-notice opponent for Woodson or if they will remove him from the UFC Nasville card entirely and reschedule him for another event.