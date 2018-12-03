×
Daniel Bryan News: WWE wrestler challenged by MMA Fighter to fight after WrestleMania 35

Ani Banerjee
ANALYST
News
81   //    03 Dec 2018, 22:24 IST

Daniel Bryan might be facing a different sort of challenge
Daniel Bryan might be facing a different sort of challenge

What's the story?

As the WWE Champion, having a target on one's back is nothing but something usual.

Daniel Bryan has no dearth of challenges to think about, and now he can add another to the list from a different sport altogether. Top Mixed Martial Arts star, Aaron Chalmers, has now taken to Twitter to call out Bryan for a possible fight after WrestleMania 35.

In case you didn't know...

Bellator MMA star, Aaron Chalmers, is well known for being a former reality television star with an immense following across social media. In the world of Mixed Martial Arts, he cuts quite the controversial figure.

Daniel Bryan has always been a fan of Mixed Martial Arts but he has never shown any public interest in actually participating in the sport.

The heart of the matter

Daniel Bryan is one of those stars who never backs down from any challenge, but this is one challenge that he should at least think twice about.

In his tweet, Aaron Chalmers called out Daniel Bryan, hinting at an MMA fight after WrestleMania.

Chalmers said that he was making his debut in the USA in 2019, and challenged Bryan to a fight after Wrestlemania 35, if he was not too 'beat up'.

Given that Daniel Bryan is currently signed to the WWE and is their WWE Champion, it seems highly unlikely that he will be leaving the company anytime soon. He even signed a new contract with the company recently, tying his future to WWE.

It is far more likely that Chalmers makes a one-off appearance in WWE instead if anything comes of this in the first place.

What's next?

If this were to happen, it would not be the first time that an MMA star makes an appearance in WWE. Chalmers could turn up in the crowd, possibly at WrestleMania 35,

Ani Banerjee
ANALYST
Anirban is a lover of WWE and Mixed Martial Arts. To be notified when he posts a new article on MMA, follow this profile.
