Fabricio Andrade fired up for crowning moment at ONE Fight Night 15: “It definitely is going to be a great night”

Fabricio Andrade is ready to make history at ONE Fight Night 15.

In U.S. primetime on Friday, October 6, Andrade has an opportunity to further his legacy by becoming a two-sport world champion. ‘Wonder Boy’ will have to rise to the occasion as he takes on ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty in a kickboxing bout for the vacant bantamweight world title.

During an interview with ONE, Andrade, the reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, voiced his confidence for the upcoming super-fight by saying:

“It definitely is going to be a great night, you know. Besides being a two-sport world champion, I’m going to be the first to ever do it in a while.”

Fabricio Andrade made his ONE Championship debut in July 2020. After winning five consecutive fights, including four inside the distance, Andrade earned a title shot against John Lineker in October 2022.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned as ‘Wonder Boy’ landed an accidental shot low, ending the fight with a no-contest.

Since Lineker missed weight, the bantamweight MMA throne stayed vacant until their rematch four months later. Andrade capitalized on the second opportunity by securing a fourth-round TKO to become a world champion.

Fabricio Andrade looks to continue growing his fanbase by taking out Jonathan Haggerty in October. It’ll be easier said than done, as Haggerty is coming off a shocking first-round knockout win versus Muay Thai legend Nong-O Hama.

Haggerty vs. Andradre will take place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. ONE Fight Night 15 will be available live and for free via Amazon Prime Video for active subscribers in North America.