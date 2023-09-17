“I will do my best to make many children smile!” - Takeru continues selfless work as Tiger Mask in Japan

For newly-signed ONE contender Takeru Segawa, ensuring his legacy as the greatest kickboxer in the world has become second to his philanthropic work overseas.

This week, the Japanese superstar took part in a meeting at the Utsuka Prefecture in Japan to initiate his role with The Tiger Mask Project. As the newly appointed 7th Generation Tiger Mask, part of his responsibility relies on not only fighting but participating in important social causes.

This year, Segawa is gathering international support to build children’s nurseries and help “children abroad who cannot go to school.”

After joining with Japanese House representative Masanobu Ogura, Segawa took to Instagram to express the following promise to the public and his fans.

Translated, he said:

“The other day, as part of the 7th generation Tiger Mask project. I went to say hello to Minister Ogura of the Cabinet Office of Children and Families Agency! From now on, we will work together with government officials to further expand this project. I will do my best to make many children smile! Thank you for your support🐯.”

As Takeru Segawa’s success inside and outside the ring has flourished, so has his most recent signing with ONE Championship.

The former K1 kickboxing champion is excited to represent the company and fight in his very first bout at the championship level. More particularly, he’s looking forward to crossing paths with ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in either a kickboxing or Muay Thai bout after the Thai icon called him out on Instagram.

However, this dream matchup has been temporarily put on hold. Rodtang is set to defend his flyweight world title against fellow Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 on September 22 at ONE Friday Fights 34. Meanwhile, Takeru is waiting for his first fight.