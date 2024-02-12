“A very even fight with a lot of striking” – Felipe Lobo predicts how title fight with Jonathan Haggerty will unfold

Felipe Lobo has left no stone unturned throughout his fight camp for Jonathan Haggerty, and the Brazilian fancies his chances despite facing a formidable foe in the two-sport ONE world champion.

The pair collide in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16, which emanates live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Having seen ‘The General’s’ rise to the top of two divisions, the Revolution Muay Thai Phuket knows he does not have any time for fun and games against the British superstar.

He has put in extra hours on the mats in the hope of leaving the Thai capital city as a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, and he plans to pedal to the metal as soon as their contest gets underway.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Felipe Lobo broke down his chances at a victory, citing his pace and aggression as a couple of factors that could decide the fate of the scheduled five-round tie.

‘Demolition Man’ said:

“I need to accelerate the pace, put pressure on, and be more aggressive. But it will be a very even fight with a lot of striking.”

Felipe Lobo and Jonathan Haggerty’s form heading into their ONE Fight Night 19 showdown

Based on their recent performances, Felipe Lobo’s theory of it being an even contest isn’t far-fetched.

The Sao Paulo native and No.3-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender bagged his third victory on the global stage of ONE Championship in April last year as he overcame a tough challenge from Saemapetch Fairtex late in the third round.

Meanwhile, Haggerty enters this world title fight on the back of two stellar performances that made him the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion.

The British star’s inch-perfect striking helped him onto a pair of knockouts versus Nong-O Hama and Fabricio Andrade in the space of seven months in 2023.

After months of taking a swipe at one another on social media, the time for talking is over.

Both men should deliver a striking clinic for the ages when they meet inside the revered venue on February 16.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can tune in to ONE Fight Night 19 for free, live in U.S. primetime this Friday.