“A little more energy” – Sage Northcutt says athletes perform in peak condition under ONE’s weight and hydration rules

American martial artist Sage Northcutt has bought into ONE Championship’s weight and hydration rules. According to him, they help athletes be at their best when they compete while ensuring their safety.

‘Super’ Sage highlighted this in an interview with the Spinnin Backfist MMA Show ahead of his return to action at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru on Sunday, January 28, in Japan.

He will go up against Japanese legend Shinya Aoki in a lightweight MMA clash. It is part of the event happening at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo and marking the return of ONE to the Land of the Rising Sun after nearly five years.

In the interview, Sage Northcutt shared:

“Yeah, I think there is quite a bit of a difference, you know. You look at the stats too of ONE Championship and they have one of the highest finishing rates out of any league in the world. So compared to other leagues, it probably has to do with being hydrated, having more water in your muscles, just have a little more energy, a little more cardio and conditioning. I think it really affects your performance [for the] better.”

Watch the interview below:

Under ONE Championship, weight reduction by way of dehydration is banned. Instead, it promotes a system that ensures that athletes are hydrated, fit, and healthy ahead of their bouts.

The program focuses on athlete safety with a “walking weight” competition, which is done through multiple weigh-ins and hydration tests before and during fight week. The “walking weight” will be tracked regularly throughout the period the athlete is contracted to ONE.

The weigh-in program was established after consultation with ONE’s medical and competition teams.

Athletes’ health is important to Sage Northcutt, especially after being sidelined for some time for various medical issues. On the other hand, he is looking to make it back-to-back wins since returning to competition last May.

ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru will air live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Sage Northcutt is excited to be part of the stacked ONE 165 card

Sage Northcutt is ready and pumped up to compete at the megaevent ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru this weekend in Tokyo, Japan. He is slated to jostle against local hero Shinya Aoki in a featured lightweight MMA clash at the event happening at the Ariake Arena.

The event is the first show of ONE Championship in Japan after nearly five years, which ‘Super’ Sage said is great news for fighters like him and fight fans there.

In an interview with the promotion, he shared his thoughts on ONE 165 and his mindset heading into his marquee showdown with Aoki, saying:

“Oh, I think it's huge starting off the year, January 28, ONE 165, with a great performance. That's what I'm looking forward to. I like to finish my fights if I'm able to, to make it the most exciting for all the fans as possible.”

Sage Northcutt added:

“I think getting to fight on such an amazing card. It's been several years since ONE Championship has been to Japan. This is huge, you know? And I heard that there might be some more fights in the future in Japan, too. So this is definitely, definitely going to be exciting for Japan.”

ONE 165 is headlined by the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title fight between champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, and hometown challenger and ONE-debuting Takeru Segawa. Meanwhile, in the co-main event is the title rematch of lightweight submission grappling king Kade Ruotolo against Norwegian challenger Tommy Langaker.