"All the Italian-American community will watch" - Jonathan Di Bella wants to represent the East Coast in ONE's Atlanta card

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella of Canada and Italy says fans will come out in droves to see him fight in ONE Championship's Atlanta show later this year, especially the large Italian-American ethnic community on the East Coast.

Jonathan Di Bella was born and bred in Quebec, Canada, but is deeply connected to his Italian heritage. He spends most of his training with his father in Brooklyn, New York.

Di Bella says he wants on with news of ONE Championship heading back to the U.S. this year with shows in Denver and Atlanta for September and November, respectively.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Di Bella expressed interest in competing in the United States, and he believes he can be a huge draw.

The 27-year-old Montreal native said:

"Hopefully, I can be on one of those [U.S. shows]. Atlanta is probably gonna be in November, and hopefully I'm on that one because it's on the East Coast, and I'm on the East Coast. A lot of people from New York, from Florida, and Montreal will come. All the Italian-American community will watch for sure."

Di Bella is one of the most talented and dominant world champions on the ONE roster, and he gets the chance to prove it again this weekend when he defends his belt for a second time.

Jonathan Di Bella to face Thai phenom Prajanchai PK Saenchai at ONE Friday Fights 58

ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella will need to be at his best when he attempts to stave off surging Thai phenom Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

The reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion, Prajanchai will attempt to become a two-sport world titleholder when he comes after Di Bella's kickboxing strap.

The two lock horns in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II, broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.ONEFC.com this Friday morning, April 5th.

