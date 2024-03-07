Allycia Hellen Rodrigues says clash of styles with Cristina Morales will make for a great fight: “She likes striking, so do I”

Defending ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues believes that a clash of styles between herself and Cristina Morales will make for an electric five-round war at ONE Fight Night 20.

The Brazilian sensation returns on International Women’s Day to defend her coveted belt for the second time against up-and-comer Spanish K1 superstar, Cristina Morales, this Friday, March 8 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Given that both women come from two separate backgrounds - Rodrigues in Muay Thai and Morales in kickboxing - they have enough firepower in them to create fireworks inside the ring.

Ahead of her world title showdown with Morales, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues told ONE:

“I don't think our styles are comparable. She comes from K-1 and I've trained Muay Thai my whole life. But I realized that she likes striking, and so do I. So, it will be a great fight.”

Indeed, Cristina Morales is a natural kickboxer who thrives in a fast-paced environment. In this fight, she will have a slight reach advantage due to her height, which can help her dictate the pace from the get-go.

However, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues also thrives in chaos. If she closes the distance, the Brazilian superstar can do some serious damage in the clinch with her powerful knees and vicious elbows.

Since Morales fights under the K1 ruleset where knees are used but not elbows, she could find herself in serious trouble if she doesn’t see them coming.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live in US primetime on March 8, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will harness the power of motherhood to remain on top of the Muay Thai world

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is more determined than ever to defend her atomweight belt against an opponent who wants to take everything she’s worked so hard to achieve.

The only thing that encourages Rodrigues to fight with passion, is a little person who stands less than 40 inches tall.

She told ONE:

“I’m stronger because I fight for myself and for my son. I want him to be proud of me. Whenever I look at him, I have a lot of strength to go even further.”

In this year’s International Women's Day, the 25-year-old mom-champ promises to deliver a high-caliber performance worth remembering.