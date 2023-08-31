Allycia Hellen Rodrigues says clash of styles with Smilla Sundell guarantees a war

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues never backs down from a war, and that is the exact scenario the Brazilian feels she will find herself in at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29.

The ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion is moving up a weight class for a chance to become a two-division queen against Smilla Sundell inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

To get herself arranged for her battle with ‘The Hurricane,’ Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has rewatched her foe’s style in all her promotional appearances.

She concludes that Smilla’s technical prowess against her more ruthless and explosive style will lead to an epic contest.

Speaking to ONE Championship, she said:

“I’m excited for this fight, and I know it’s going to be a war because of our styles.”

Facing arguably her most interesting test inside the circle thus far, the Phuket Fight Club athlete isn’t taking anything for granted as she zeroes in on her clash with the Swedish sensation.

Like the Brazilian, Sundell has made the most of her chances at the Singapore-based organization, conquering one assignment after another to establish herself as one of the leading female talents.

After earning a knockout win in her debut with Australia’s Diandra Martin, the Fairtex athlete laid her hands on the 26 pounds of gold against Jackie Buntan in the co-main event of ONE 156 in April last year.

The teenager then made a successful switch to kickboxing at ONE Friday Fights 18, where she earned a unanimous decision over Serbian dynamo Milana Bjelogrlic.

However, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues plans to spoil Sundell’s first title defense assignment and create history when they meet at ONE Fight Night 14 live in U.S. primetime.

The entire card will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.