“Amazing to watch” - Angela Lee’s iconic twisters on Stamp, Natalie Gonzales Hills have fans clenching their teeth

Former ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee is the only athlete in ONE Championship to pull off the twister submission maneuver against different opponents during her run in the promotion.

This phenomenal move by Lee was reposted by ONE Championship on Instagram recently, where two clips were put side-by-side to emphasize how incredible it was. The promotion captioned the post with:

"Which twister from Angela Lee was crazier?"

The 27-year-old Singaporean-American first secured the twister against Natalie Gonzales Hills in November 2015 at ONE: Pride of Lions to force a tap from the Australian and collect her third victory in ONE Championship.

Six years later, Lee once again used the same technique in her world title defense against Stamp Fairtex in March 2022 at ONE X. This time, her opponent didn’t tap. Because of this amazing feat, fans were left in awe as they filled the comment section with mixed reactions.

Instagram users @fawnbarel, @kinginyellow85, @drid808, @yea._aiht, and @d__am__o praised the Evolve MMA and United MMA representative for her impeccable technique, while others showed love to Stamp Fairtex for not giving up while on the receiving end of a twister:

“amazing to watch”

“Stamp must have the most flexible spine in one championship”

“I’d say the one that actually made her opponent tap.”

“Man the fact that Stamp survived that, is crazzzy”

“I still can’t believe how good the Angele v Stamp fight actually was.. hands down my favourite woman’s fight to date”

Angela Lee continues mission to inspire other professional athletes and help them fight mental health struggles

After retiring due to the untimely death of her younger sister, Victoria Lee, Angela has created a non-profit organization, Fightstory, that helps other professional athletes overcome their mental health struggles. The organization also encourages other fighters to comfortably speak about their personal battles.

Lee and her husband, Bruno Pucci, have been touring around the world to share her wisdom and knowledge via seminars in different gyms. They aim to inspire the young generation to pursue their dreams and achieve great success on their respective journeys.

Before relinquishing the ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title, the 27-year-old collected multiple world title wins.