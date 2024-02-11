“Arm slinger from Day 1” - Fans show their love for submission phenom Danielle Kelly’s no-gi brown belt competition days

ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion Danielle Kelly is taking a look back at her glory days as a brown belt making her way through the BJJ ranks.

Today, Kelly is one of the most beloved and recognized grapplers in the world. But not long ago was she an up-and-comer trying to make a name for herself and earn a little money in the process.

“Throwback to my brown belt no gi days,” she wrote on Instagram. “I love doing basics from the closed guard even though it seems old school now in competition lol. I ended up winning this tournament with two submissions by armbar 💪🏼 and won $500 which was a big deal to me back then😂😂 how time flies!!!”

Fans flooded the comments in support of Kelly, sharing their appreciation for her skills both then and now.

“Arm slinger from day 1 🤠”

“Fundamentals for the win!🔥🔥”

“Slick arm bar Dani!”

“The glory days 👏👏👏”

“Torpedo, gun, rocket🚀👈🤼‍♀️👈💪💪”

“Always a fan of you, can’t wait to see you on the big stage again this year 🔥🔥🫶🫶”

“Great arm bar 🔥”

Danielle Kelly went from prospect to superstar under the ONE Championship banner

Danielle Kelly made her ONE Championship debut at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X in March 2022. She went to a 12-minute draw with Japanese combat sports icon Mei Yamaguchi. That was before judging was implemented in ONE’s submission grappling division.

Since then, she’s rattled off three straight victories, including a submission against Russian standout Mariia Molchanova and a unanimous decision against Cambodian-American rival Jessa Khan to claim this inaugural atomweight title.

Who would you like to see Danielle Kelly defend her title against when she makes her highly anticipated return to the Circle in 2024?