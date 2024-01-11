“Be open and talk about it” – Angela Lee wants to create a ‘safe space’ for Ava Marie to share personal struggles in the future

Former ONE atomweight MMA world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee hopes to create an environment where her daughter, Ava Marie, feels she can be open about what she is feeling.

Last year, Lee revealed to the world that a car accident in November 2017 was no accident. It was an attempt to take her own life. It was both shocking and heartbreaking to hear that Lee, one of the greatest female fighters in the history of mixed martial arts, found herself in a position where she couldn’t talk about the mounting pressure she faced as a combat sports star.

Speaking on the Keep It Aloha podcast, Angela Lee shared her desire to create a safe space for her daughter and the importance of having those difficult conversations when life becomes a little too overwhelming.

“I keep thinking about her and her future and, you know, creating that safe space and environment to talk about these uncomfortable things that many people choose to not ask or not talk about because they don't know what to say afterward or they just don’t."

She added:

“They're like, ‘I'd rather not go there about this and that.’ But it's something that we can't tiptoe around anymore. We need to just be open and talk about it. There's nothing wrong with that because at the end of the day it's just a part of being human.”

Angela Lee’s story will continue through Fightstory

In September, the then-atomweight queen stepped into the Circle at ONE Fight Night 14 to announce her official retirement from the sport. However, that is not where her story would end.

To do her part, Angela Lee established Fightstory, a non-profit mental health organization dedicated to the memory of her late sister, Victoria Lee, who tragically took her own life in late 2022. Fightstory was established as a safe haven for fighters and people from all walks of life to share their stories of struggle, triumph, and tragedy.

In September, the organization held its first-ever Out of the Darkness Walk in O’ahu. The event was established to show up to support those who have lost a loved one to suicide and to support others who may be struggling with mental health.

If you’d like to share your story or join the fight, visit Fightstory’s official Instagram.