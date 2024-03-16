“Beautiful violence” - Fans loving Filipino-American star Jackie Buntan’s clinical sequence against Martine Michieletto

ONE Championship fans can't get enough of Jackie Buntan's sensational performance at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video.

After taking much of 2023 off to improve her skills, Buntan stole the International Women's Day show, scoring a decisive victory over 'The Italian Queen' Martine Michieletto in one of the evening's most exciting matchups.

"Knee-elbow-hook-dump"

Fans lit up the comments section on Instagram, marveling over the "beautiful violence" that the Boxing Works star put on display inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

"Intelligent warfare"

"Beautiful violence"

"That elbow though..."

"Very nice short elbow"

"Scary, dangerous, amazing!"

"Champ sh*t"

"That was so smooth!!!!!"

With the victory, Jackie Buntan moved to 6-1 under the ONE Championship banner, her lone loss coming against reigning ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell.

Is Jackie Buntan ready for another crack at Smilla Sundell?

With three straight wins since coming up short against Sundell in April 2022, Jackie Buntan may be already lined up for a rematch with 'The Hurricane' later this year.

"She definitely does have my respect," Buntan said in an interview with the South China Morning Post. "It takes so much to step in here and do what we do, you have my respect regardless, and with Smilla being the youngest champ now, it's such an impressive feat. There's nothing against her. She's a champion for a reason."

With wins over Amber Kitchen, Diandra Martin, and Martine Michieletto, has Buntan done enough to earn another dance with the 19-year-old Muay Thai phenom? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 20 replay can be watched on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.