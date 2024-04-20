"Better day by day" - Malaysian star Jihin Radzuan says Stamp Fairtex continues to evolve in training camp ahead of ONE 167

Malaysian star Jihin Radzuan can objectively say that Stamp Fairtex is getting better every day as the latter's first MMA world title defense approaches at ONE 167.

At 26 years old, current ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex is undergoing an intensive training camp this year, to defend her newly-attained belt against former Fairtex Training Center stablemate 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga.

Their epic world title clash will take place in Stamp's backyard of Thailand, at the Impact Arena Stadium on June 7.

With so much at stake, Stamp is working diligently with old rival and friend, Jihin 'Shadow Cat' Radzuan, to keep this belt with her as long as possible.

The Malaysian star has been crucial in Stamp's development as a full-fledged MMA fighter, pushing her beyond her limits in every training session.

'Shadow Cat' recently shared Stamp's progress with ONE Championship after the three-sport world champ welcomed the Thai New Year this week.

"She's doing well and better day by day. She took a short break for Songkran festival but she's gone right back to work over the past week."

ONE 167: Stamp vs Zamboanga will air live and for free on Amazon Prime Video in Canada and the US on Friday, June 7.

Stamp Fairtex seeks her fourth belt in a strawweight MMA world title clash against divisional queen Xiong Jing Nan

Stamp Fairtex has a tough schedule ahead of her that requires double the work and double the attention.

The Fairtex Training representative will put her MMA skills to the test with another striking spectacle on US ground this September at ONE 168: Denver.

This time, she will challenge strawweight MMA queen 'The Panda' Xiong Jing Nan in an attempt to become a two-division world champion in MMA.

The card officially takes place at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado as one of the featured world title fights.

Another world title matchup will be between two-sport world champion 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty and ONE flyweight kickboxing champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 when they square off for the bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

So mark your calendars as you take a look at their promotional poster below:

Tickets for ONE 168: Denver will go on sale to the general public starting April 24, 10 Mountain Time.