BREAKING: Exciting light heavyweight matchup added to UFC Fight Night on August 5

It appears as though an exciting light heavyweight clash is set for an upcoming UFC Fight Night event on August 5 at a location yet to be determined.

According to MMA Junkie, Dustin Jacoby and Kennedy Nzechukwu will compete at the event. Jacoby has not had the best of luck as late as he will look to snap his two-fight losing skid and get back to his winning ways. The 35-year-old was riding an impressive nine-fight unbeaten streak prior to his back-to-back losses, which saw him defeat the likes of Michal Oleksiejczuk, Darren Stewart, and Maxim Grishin.

Nzechukwu, on the other hand, is currently riding an impressive three-fight winning streak, with all three fights ending via stoppage. He defeated Karl Roberson and Ion Cutelaba via TKO, and most recently submitted Devin Clark at UFC 288. Another impressive win could get him closer to the top-15 of the light heavyweight division.

The promotion has announced a number of exciting events lined up for the summer, so it will be interesting to see who headlines the Fight Night event on August 5.

UFC Fight Night will have plenty of competition on August 5

The UFC Fight Night event comes as a bit of a surprise, especially considering the competition that they'll have on that night.

Depending on the start time, the promotion could be going head-to-head with the Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul boxing fight as well as WWE SummerSlam, which is another Endeavor entity.

Both events are expected to sell out and have large viewership numbers. The boxing fight will certainly generate interest because of who is fighting, and SummerSlam usually does well attracting mainstream attention because it's regarded as WWE's second biggest event of the year.

Based on the competition facing the promotion on August 5, perhaps the Fight Night event will have a late afternoon start time for the main card.

