Breaking: Jermell Charlo released after Texas arrest, mugshot surfaces

Jermell Charlo has found himself in some hot water with the law to close out 2023.

'Jermell Charlo arrest' has been picking up steam on search engines and social media in the wake of Michael Benson first reporting the arrest news.

In a post shared by X account @MMAUNCENSORED1, the user highlighted the Charlo news by stating:

"Jermell Charlo has been arrested for assault in Texas. The former WBC lightweight champion revealed a battle with drugs, alcohol and which led to mental health issues last month. There is an alleged audio recording that suggests Charlo assaulted his girlfriend and bragged about it. First reported by @MichaelBensonn."

Check out the Charlo arrest news below:

Expand Tweet

Jermell Charlo and his boxing pedigree

Jermell Charlo is competitively looking to rebound from a September setback against Canelo Alvarez. Charlo entered as the undisputed light middleweight champion, looking to claim all of Canelo's belts at 168 pounds in a bid to become an undisputed titleholder in two weight categories.

Alvarez bested Charlo via unanimous decision and in the Fall. Charlo has since been stripped of his WBO belt as he opted to take the Alvarez fight and not defend his 154-pound belt in the organization's required timeline. Charlo needs to get back to the win column and also lost his undisputed distinction without an opponent having to rip it from his clutches.

The 33-year-old has a 35-2-1 professional record overall and has an identical twin brother, Jermall Charlo, who has garnered championship boxing accolades at middleweight.

The Louisiana native has been almost solely in world title fights for the last eight years. With the recent personal and professional hiccups, 2024 will certainly be quite the year for Charlo. Many in the sweet science community will surely be following to see if this turns into a redemptive journey or if a spiraling effect transpires for the unified 154-pound world titleholder.