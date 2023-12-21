“Bro turned his legs into a deadly weapon” - Thai legend Nong-O has fans horrified with his lethal leg kick of Liam Harrison

Nong-O Hama is undoubtedly one of the best strikers in the world today, despite losing his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title to Jonathan Haggerty in his previous match at ONE Fight Night 9 in April 2023 with a first-round knockout.

Prior to that first defeat under the world’s largest martial arts organization, he reigned and dominated the division for four years and turned back the world title hopes of seven challengers to cement his status as one of the greatest athletes in the sport.

In a recent Instagram post of ONE Championship, they showed a clip of Nong-O’s battered leg from years of training and fighting. This leg was also featured in the post, as it was used to score a devastating TKO win over Liam Harrison.

They captioned the post with:

“Hard work pays off! 😤 Will Nong-O defeat Nico Carrillo on December 22 at ONE Friday Fights 46? 🔥 @nongogaiyanghadao”

Because of the incredible power that the Evolve MMA representative has in his leg, fans were utterly amazed and stunned, as users @mubarez.afg, @andydinhhh, @emphasisonhim, and @savagehunainxp commented on the post, saying:

“Bro turned his legs to a deadly weapon”

“Muay Thai legs feels like a 4x4. It’s so painful you can’t event check it 😖”

“That’s conditioning man..”

“Gymmers Say “we don’t like Leg Day 🤡: le Muay Thai Fighters: 🗿”

Nong-O returns to action with all important fight against Nico Carrillo at ONE Friday Fights 46

Nong-O Hama will have the opportunity to not just redeem himself but also earn an automatic world title rematch with ‘The General’ as he faces Nico Carrillo at ONE Friday Fights 46 inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday.

It will be a tough match for the 37-year-old because the Scottish rising star is still undefeated in his first two bouts in ONE Championship after beating Furkan Karabag and Muangthai PK Saenchai by TKO.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com on December 22.