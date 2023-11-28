“Bro uses his iron chin to flirt” - Rodtang takes a punch square on the jaw to strengthen marriage with wife Aida Looksaikongdin

Rodtang Jitmuangnon became famous for his savage approach against his opponents and for his granite chin defense, where he just casually eats powerful punches without being wobbled or getting hurt.

Apparently, the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion practices this defensive scheme in training as he takes a punch from his wife, Aida Looksaikongdin. This clip was caught on camera, and ONE Championship posted it on November 24, 2023.

Looksaikongdin is also a professional Muay Thai fighter herself, with a record of eight wins under her belt. Before turning pro, she was a three-time gold medalist in the amateur ranks and won 65 fights.

Fans react to Rodtang’s strong relationship with his wife

Because of the beautiful relationship between Rodtang and his wife, Aida, fans love it, and some are even dreaming of having a similar situation. Comments from users @gooch_milk, @_abhisheknayak_, @daretobesinjun, @chompondeez, @_the_aesthetic_spartan_, and @lenvarga spearheaded the comment section with their message of support for the Muay Thai couple.

They commented:

“Bro uses his iron chin to flirt”

“😂😂😂love hits differently”

“the dream”

“That smile on her face as she proceeds to try to take ur head off😂”

“Bro defined tough love 💀 💀 … A man can dream 🥹🥹”

“what i would do to be in love like this 😞”

Screenshot of fans' comments