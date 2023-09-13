‘Compromised’ Danielle Kelly reveals she dealt with an injury in her first match with Jessa Khan

ONE submission grappling superstar Danielle Kelly possesses the true heart of a warrior, charging into battle despite being wounded.

However, the 27-year-old American’s desire to compete while being physically compromised ultimately cost her against Jessa Khan in their initial encounter in 2021.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Kelly revealed she was dealing with an undisclosed injury that hobbled her in her unanimous decision defeat to the Cambodian-American.

The Silver Fox BJJ athlete shared:

“I feel like being under ONE, I'm able to really focus on my camp, my health. I was gonna announce this like, when I beat her on September 29th.

The last time, me and her had competed, I was injured. But, you know, I'm not the type of person to make excuses and get off matches till I'm ready or anything.”

Danielle Kelly figured in an off night in that match, as she was forced to be on the defensive for the duration of the 15-minute submission-only bout.

The usually-aggressive grappler from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania was outclassed by the sharper Khan, who secured dominant positions and locked in several submission attempts.

While Kelly was able to survive the final bell, the Art of Jiu-Jitsu product was the clear victor.

At ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video on September 29, Kelly has a chance to finally right that wrong in the highly-anticipated rematch.

Apart from redemption, Kelly can also leave Singapore Indoor Stadium that evening with the inaugural atomweight submission grappling world title.

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.