Cristina Morales not ruling out a rematch with Supergirl down the line: “Give her the same receipt”

Former ISKA atomweight K-1 world champion Cristina Morales of Spain has a big fight ahead of her this weekend, but she can’t seem to get a former adversary out of her mind.

Morales squared off with Thai sensation Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak last November at ONE Fight Night 16, winning by first-round technical knockout.

The Spanish fighter says she is open to giving ‘Supergirl’ another chance but warns that the result will remain the same.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Morales talked about a potential rematch with ‘Supergirl’. She said:

“She's a very nice girl and a very diplomatic girl. So I can fight with her and give her the same receipt.”

Before all that, Morales will see action this Friday night, and it’s a big one.

The Spanish star is set to challenge reigning and undisputed ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues of Brazil for the gold in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja on Prime Video.

Cristina Morales has ONE Championship gold on her mind heading into ONE Fight Night 20: “We want to take that belt home to the Spanish people”

A victory over Allycia Hellen Rodrigues could propel Cristina Morales to meteoric heights. More importantly, the 30-year-old mom champ wants to do right by her country and bring the belt back home to Spain.

She told Sportskeeda MMA:

“We have a lot of energy and we want all the energy from the Spanish fans and we want to take that belt home to the Spanish people.”

ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja goes down live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, March 8th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja.