Dana White plays down Dillon Danis UFC talks, Jorge Masvidal condemns transgender athletes, Kevin Holland responds to fight rumors: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the most extensive UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we will assess Dana White's comments regarding Dillon Danis' MMA future, as well as Jorge Masvidal's latest criticism of transgender female athletes. Also, Kevin Holland sheds some light on his rumoured bout against Michael 'Venom' Page.

#3. Dana White reveals hesitation over signing Dillon Danis to the UFC

Dillon Danis' campaign to sign with the UFC appears to be in doubt, following the Dana White's latest comments.

Danis has been pushing for a move to the MMA organization following his DQ loss to Logan Paul in boxing, as well as his release from Bellator. 'El Jefe' has regularly stated in interviews and on social media that he is in talks with the UFC.

According to the UFC president, however, his move may never come to fruition. In a recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast, White outlined his hesitation of signing a fighter that would likely cause controversy. He said:

"Every time he's [Dillon Danis] around, s**t's going down, you know what I mean? We can't have that stuff going on here and we can't. A lot of people will see like when guys get into it on stage or something starts to happen they're like, 'Oh, they must love this or whatever.' No, no, we don't love it. We don't need that s**t to sell fights."

Catch Dana White's comments here:

Expand Tweet

#2. Jorge Masvidal condemns transgender athletes competing against cisgender athletes

Former BMF champion Jorge Masvidal has criticised transgender athletes and believes men and women should only compete against their biological sex.

Transgender athletes taking part in competitive sports is something of a controversial topic, as more and more internationally recognized sports have either allowed transgender athletes to compete, or prevented them from doing so.

Recently, Jorge Masvidal said his piece on the topic during an interview with PragerU. 'Gamebred' accused transgender athletes of finding '"loopholes" in order to win. He stated:

"If you are in a man's body, you need to compete against men. You can't crush a little girl's dream of becoming an Olympian because you s**k at the men's sport, and now you found the loophole that allows you to do that."

Catch the rest of Masvidal's comments here (0:30):

#1. Kevin Holland responds to rumors of Michael 'Venom' Page bout

Kevin Holland has downplayed speculation that he is set to welcome elite striker Michael 'Venom' Page to the UFC octagon.

Page has recently been rumored to be signing with the MMA organization since the end of his Bellator contract earlier this year. The British fighter has also been pictured cageside at a number of UFC events over the last few months.

The speculation about their potential match-up came in the form of Dana White's matchmaking board, which appeared to suggest the two fighters would be facing off in 2024.

'Trailblazer' has since responded to the rumors, however and revealed that he is yet to be offered a new fight. He said:

"I haven't been offered any fights. That's why everybody keeps hitting me up like, 'Yo, Kevin, are you fighting?' I haven't been offered any fights like whatsoever. But, I'm too good for my own good. They already know what the f**k I'mma say."

Catch Holland's comments here:

Expand Tweet