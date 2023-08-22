Danial Williams admits do or die situation against Jonathan Di Bella: “There are no excuses”

Danial Williams has gone through a change in mindset for his upcoming contest at ONE Fight Night 15.

On October 6 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Williams will challenge for a world championship for a second time on the global stage of ONE Championship.

Facing Jonathan Di Bella with the ONE strawweight kickboxing title on the line, ‘Mini T’ is approaching this fight with a newfound intensity.

Throughout his run in ONE Championship, the Australian-Thai striker has been known for his fan-favorite status. Putting on great fights each time he steps inside the circle, whether competing in MMA, Muay Thai, or kickboxing, you can always count on the Perth resident to deliver.

While he is proud of this recognition, there comes a time when winning at all costs takes the primary focus, and that’s where the challenger is ahead of this fight.

Though he has always been granted big fights under the ONE banner thanks to his reputation for delivering under the brightest lights, Williams has dreams to accomplish and unticked goals in his career.

During an interview with ONE Championship, Danial Williams laid it all out in front of him, stating that this time around there is no tomorrow:

“There are no excuses in this match. There’s nothing I can fall back on. This is it.”

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free in US primetime on October 6. North American viewers with an active subscription can catch all the action via Prime Video.