Danial Williams expects best version of Jonathan Di Bella: “He's only going to be better than the last one”

Jonathan Di Bella's title-winning display against Zhang Peimian in his ONE Championship debut in October 2022 has impressed his next opponent and challenger, Danial Williams, ahead of their ONE Fight 15 co-main event showdown.

Williams and Di Bella will battle it out for the undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world title this Friday, October 6, inside the hallowed atmosphere of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In his recent interview with The MMA Superfan, ‘Mini T’ has praised the 27-year-old for putting up an incredible performance in his debut in the world’s largest martial arts organization and maximizing the opportunity by beating the ‘Fighting Rooster’ on his way to becoming the king of the division.

The Australian-Thai fighter is also bracing himself for a better version of Di Bella in the aftermath of his championship triumph by saying:

“Yeah. So yeah, there is not too much footage of him, but for him to step in and fight for the world title in one fight and display it just as he did like, it was impressive. So it has put a kick in my training camp because I know I'm up against someone who's built for it, and he's only going to be better than the last one. You know, most people like all martial artists are that when they get into one, they usually fight better in the next fight.”

Williams is coming off a third-round TKO defeat at the hands of reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in March 2023, where he stepped in on days’ notice to challenge for his belt.

The Kao Sok Muay Thai and Scrappy MMA representative has also appeared in Muay Thai and MMA bouts in ONE Championship and accumulated a record of three wins and three losses since making his promotional debut in April 2021.

ONE Fight Night 15 will be available live and for free for active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime this Friday, October 6.