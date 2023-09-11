Danial Williams on Jonathan Di Bella’s fighting aptitude: “His technique is wicked”

Australian-Thai spitfire ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams has done his due diligence in getting ready for his next opponent, that he knows exactly what to expect when the two climb through the ring ropes.

Williams will have a second opportunity at ONE Championship gold in his next fight, and the 30-year-old says he understands what he’s up against.

‘Mini T’ Danial Williams will challenge divisional king Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon this October.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Williams detailed what he thinks of Di Bella as a fighter ahead of their marquee matchup, and said he is most worried about his Canadian-Italian opponent’s fighting aptitude.

‘Mini T’ said:

“I think his technique [is his biggest strength], man. His technique is wicked. He’s got a really good lead hook, and he’s got fast kicks. He’s a volume fighter, so the pressure’s there. He’s going to keep striking.”

It will be technique versus all-out aggression when these two strawweight firecrackers collide, and Williams believes his aggressive pressure will be Di Bella’s kryptonite.

ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon on Prime Video is set to be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, October 6.

In the main event, reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai defends his gold against countryman Superbon Singha Mawynn in a showdown of epic proportions.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

