For his upcoming fight, Australian-Thai fighter Danial Williams promises to be his fireball self and deliver end-to-end action.

‘Mini T’ will vie for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title against reigning champion Jonathan Di Bella of Canada at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on October 6 in Bangkok.

Danial Williams, 30, will make another go at a kickboxing world title after his failed bid for the flyweight gold against division king Superlek Kiatmoo9 in March, where he lost by knockout.

Despite coming off a loss, the Perth native said he comes into his next fight the only way he knows how – going all out.

Danial Williams told ONE Championship in an interview:

“This is it for me, so you’re just going to see pure action. Just someone who’s just not going to be circling, not going to be running back. Just going to be really trying to get that best shot, and you know, hurt him. Yeah, just pure action.”

In the Superlek fight, Danial Williams came in as a late replacement opponent. That notwithstanding, he went out fighting and actually had his moments, especially in the early goings. Unfortunately he could not completely swing the fight in his favor, eventually being knocked out in the third round.

Against Jonathan Di Bella, Williams said he is confident of performing better and coming up with a win as he was given more time to sharpen his kickboxing skills and the fight is going to be in a weight class he is more comfortable with.

Di Bella, meanwhile, is making the first defense of the world title he won last October in his ONE debut. He defeated Chinese phenom Zhang Peimian by unanimous decision.

ONE Fight Night 15 is to take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.