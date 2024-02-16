Danial Williams says ONE Fight Night 19 opponent Lito Adiwang’s feverish intensity inspires him to work harder

‘Mini-T’ Danial WIlliams is willing to put everything on the line again in his next MMA outing when he faces Lito Adiwang at ONE Fight Night 19.

The pair of strawweights have garnered a reputation for being some of the most fearless finishers in their division. Danial Williams understands that this kind of matchup with Adiwang requires more effort and focus on his part. Beating Adiwang in exceptional fashion is the only thing that currently occupies his thoughts.

Speaking to ONE Championship recently, ‘Mini-T’ said:

“That gets me up in the morning and I want to train hard as well. But like I feel the same, like I'm willing to die in there as well, and the only way to get better is to train hard and work on your skills. So yeah, that's keeping me focused at the moment. It’s hard. I can get a little bit distracted a lot, but I'm getting better at it. So, I'm starting to make it a priority.”

Meanwhile, Williams enters the foray looking to snap a three-loss streak, one in MMA and two kickboxing world title matches.

But prior to this, ‘Mini-T’ had seen better days in MMA, garnering a wicked three-fight win streak against some world-class competition in the strawweight MMA division.

This fight with Adiwang, is a great opportunity to get back on track, restore some confidence and move up the rankings.

Danial Williams is “coming in really good for this fight” against Lito Adiwang

As Danial Williams mentioned above, he’s ready to test his opponent this Friday.

The Thai-Australian striker has been competing in the business far longer than Lito Adiwang, so he has previously given fans some vintage performances at ONE Championship. As a result of his incredible ability to put on entertaining fights, Williams has only fought the very best in the world.

This week at the pre-fight interviews, Williams said he feels like he can get back into the running like he’s supposed to after having such a successful training camp. He said:

“Yeah, I’m great man. Like I was saying before, like fight week’s been really good, the camp’s been great. Just staying a bit more present in my training, making little goals and I’m achieving them. So just coming in really good for this fight. And just reminding myself I love this shit.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live on US Primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America