Danielle Kelly admits nerves got the better of her in first fight versus Jessa Khan

Danielle Kelly is pumped to right the mistakes from her first clash with Jessa Khan when the pair meet at ONE Fight Night 14.

The battle, which will determine the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion, is set to go down at the iconic Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Almost two years have passed since their initial meeting in February 2021, where Khan took home a decision victory on the back of a dominant submission-hunting display.

Both women have forged different paths to stardom. Kelly penned a deal with ONE Championship and went on a three-match unbeaten streak on the global stage of the promotion.

On the other hand, Khan claimed a pair of gold medals at the IBJJF Pan American Championships and the IBJJF World Championships this year as she awaited her promotional debut at ONE.

Now that their paths are set to cross for the inaugural 26-pound world title in under three weeks, Danielle Kelly discloses what might have gone wrong during their first encounter.

In an interview alongside color commentator Mitch Chilson, the Silver Fox BJJ affiliate said:

“It was a 15-minute match, and I believe it was a submission-only. If I remember correctly, I think you know, I was kind of nervous at first, and it was like my first pro shows that I was doing.”

Watch the interview here:

However, with more in-circle experience on this occasion as opposed to her 21-year-old rival, Danielle Kelly will undoubtedly hope to capture the most coveted prize in submission grappling at ONE Fight Night 14.

The entire bill will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription live in U.S. primetime on Friday, September 29.