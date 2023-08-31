Danielle Kelly seeks a highlight-reel-worthy submission win over Jessa Khan: “I really want a twister”

Danielle Kelly is hellbent on retribution at ONE Fight Night 14 against Jessa Khan, and she wants to take it in the most resounding way possible.

While beating her former tormentor at all costs remains her top priority, she’s also eager to make a statement by getting the W by way of a rare and extremely painful submission.

The Silver Fox BJJ superstar, in an interview with ONE Championship, said she’ll force the 2023 IBJJF World Champion to tap using the infamous twister:

“I really want a twister because I know she got twistered before, so I’d really like to do that. The first grappling match to pull off a twister on her or, you know, take her back and choke her out. One of the two.”

The spinal lock, or ‘The Twister’ in BJJ and MMA circles, is a creative and complex submission hold that is guaranteed to bring out the oohs and the aahs from the crowd.

Once locked in, the highly intricate maneuver puts immense pressure on an opponent's spine and neck areas, leaving the victim no choice but to yield in pain.

In fact, it’s atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee’s signature move, which she used to submit Natalie Gonzales Hills in 2015.

If there’s anyone who’s capable of replicating ‘Unstoppable’s feat, it’s certainly the talented Danielle Kelly.

The American BJJ savant is no stranger to collecting $50,000 performance bonuses for her slick submissions inside the circle. Kelly choked out Mariia Molchanova at ONE on Prime Video 4 last year.

She also put up incredible performances against Mei Yamaguchi and Ayaka Miura.

Plus, we know Kelly has been doing her homework since Khan previously succumbed to a twister from 10th Planet prodigy Grace Gundrum.

Do you think she can pull off the lethal compression submission on September 29?

ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video will emanate live on US Primetime from Singapore Indoor Stadium. Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch the entire spectacle free of charge.