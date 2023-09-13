Demetrious Johnson in awe of Jonathan Haggerty moving up in weight to dethrone the ‘terror’ Nong-O

Jonathan Haggerty’s wild journey to become a two-division ONE world champion was something out of a fairy tale.

Even ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson was extremely impressed.

In the debut episode of his MightyCast Podcast, ‘DJ’ gave a big shoutout to ‘The General’ by urging his fans to watch the Brit in action.

For starters, ‘Mighty Mouse’ recalled how Haggerty achieved the improbable by slaying the longtime ruler of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai division, Nong-O Hama.

Johnson narrated:

“What he did do is he went up a weight class, because he had a hard time making 135 which in ONE Championship is their flyweight division. So he went up to [bantamweight] which is 145 and he did knock out the terror Nong-O in I believe in the first round, in which he was the champion.”

Known for his movie-star good looks and deadly striking prowess, Jonathan Haggerty became an instant fan favorite in the Singapore-based organization. The Orpington, England native brought an undeniable swagger to the Circle and soon became the ONE flyweight Muay Thai king.

Despite his glowing accomplishments, not many gave him a chance against the mighty Nong-O, who has ravaged everyone in his wake under the ONE banner.

The iconic Thai warrior, after all, was 10-0 in ONE and was coming off five straight brutal KO victories.

Haggerty made all his doubters eat crow when he moved to a higher weight class, needing less than a round to send Nong-O to the canvas thrice at ONE Fight Night 9 last April to assume control of the division.

He’ll look to add a third belt to his collection at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video on November 3.

Will Haggerty claim the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing throne against Fabricio Andrade? We’ll find out soon enough.

Watch Demetrious Johnson's full podcast episode below: