Denis Puric gazes back to the time he first met a ‘hungry’ young Fabricio Andrade: “I knew this kid was going to be a star”

Veteran kickboxer Denis Puric said he had the opportunity to meet a young Fabricio Andrade while he was still fighting in China. He knew bigger things were in store for the Brazilian for his indefatigable desire to succeed.

Sure enough, 'Wonder Boy' has gone places in his martial arts journey, including becoming among the top fighters in ONE Championship as the promotion's reigning bantamweight MMA world champion.

It is something Denis Puric sees firsthand being also part of the Home of Martial Arts.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, 'The Bosnian Menace' recalled his first encounter with Andrade and the thoughts he had about him.

He said:

"I knew Fabricio [Andrade] from my days in China, man. He was just a little kid, man. He was just a little, hungry 18-year-old boy, who came, didn't even know how to speak English back then, and from then this kid was going to be a star if he kept going at the same pace. I've seen the drive in him, I've seen how focused he was and I knew he was going to be special, you know."

Watch the interview below:

Just like Andrade, Denis Puric, 39, is angling to realize his goal of becoming a ONE world champion and he is using his upcoming fight to strengthen his case for it.

The Bosnian-Canadian fighter will battle Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a flyweight kickboxing showdown at ONE 167: Stamp vs Zamboanga on June 7 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

The contest will mark the first time he will be competing in kickboxing under ONE Championship after battling in Muay Thai in his first five matches.

ONE 167: Stamp vs Zamboanga is available live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans via Amazon Prime Video.

Denis Puric believes Rodtang will have a hard time against him at ONE 167

With his upcoming fight set in his traditional lane of kickboxing, Denis Puric believes opponent Rodtang Jitmuangnon will have a hard time competing against him.

The two veteran fighters will collide in a flyweight kickboxing duel at ONE 167: Stamp vs Zamboanga on June 7 in Thailand.

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang will once again compete in kickboxing since January last year. He is out to do well to swing back to the win column after losing in his previous fight against fellow Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a catchweight Muay Thai clash.

While Rodtang is no longer new to kickboxing, Denis Puric believes as a true kickboxer, he has an inherent advantage over 'The Iron Man'. He told Sportskeeda MMA in an interview:

"He's gonna have to fight me in Muay Thai again, eventually. And I feel like in Muay Thai, he has a better chance against me. Because it's Muay Thai, he has a better chance against me. Because it's Muay Thai rules, he's a Muay Thai fighter and I'm a kickboxer. So kickboxing is my world, and I don't think he has a chance against me. As long as I'm in top shape, it's gonna be a tough night."