Dmitry Menshikov was confident he would beat Sinsamut no matter what: “We had everything prepared”

Russian KO artist Dmitry Menshikov said that beating Thai fighter Sinsamut Klinmee was more of a question of when and not how as they came into the contest well-prepared. The 26-year-old striker knocked out Sinsamut in the third round of their lightweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Fight Night 22 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Menshikov used ferocious striking (elbows and knees) in the third round to dismantle and leave his opponent spent and unable to continue, forcing the referee to call a stop to the contest at the 1:22 mark of the frame.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA following his victory, the Prokopyevsk native shared that what went down in the Sinsamut fight was well within his team's expectations, saying:

"You know, talking about it, because I'm a professional fighter. So we had plan A, plan B, and Plan C. We had everything prepared. We were training everything."

See the full interview below:

The win was the third straight for Dmitry Menshikov after he bowed in his promotional debut in June last year.

The replay of the full card of ONE Fight Night 22 is available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Dmitry Menshikov believes he had Sinsamut Klinmee beaten even before fight was stopped

Dmitry Menshikov asserts that he had Sinsamut Klinmee beaten even before the referee called a stop to the contest from all the damage the Thai fighter already absorbed.

The Empire Club/Kuzbass Muay Thai affiliate was a third-round winner by KO over Sinsamut at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3 in Thailand.

Menshikov did not relent once he found an opening in the third round to go for a finish. He pummeled his Thai opponent with a barrage of strikes, including solid elbows and knees to the head that took a lot from Sinsamut, who slumped to defeat after.

Giving his thoughts on his finish at the post-event presser, the Russian striker said that from his end, the referee could have called a stop to the match much earlier:

"I feel the referee stopped the fight a bit late, maybe 10 seconds too late because I had to hit him, I had to strike him. So I wish Sinsamut a speedy recovery. I hope he is well."

Following his victory, Menshikov hopes to land another shot at the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title in possession of Regian Eersel.