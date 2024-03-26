"Each fight is a new experience" - Valmir Da Silva taking one step at a time to prepare for Hiroyuki Tetsuka test

ONE welterweight contender Valmir Da Silva may be experiencing a roller coaster journey so far in the world's largest martial arts organization, but he is taking the necessary steps toward the trajectory of becoming a top name in the promotion.

Da Silva recently spoke with ONE Championship ahead of his fight with fellow divisional contender Hiroyuki Tetsuka. He discussed the state of his current preparation and mindset heading into the all-important clash with the Japanese star at ONE Fight Night 21 in U.S. primetime on April 5.

The 28-year-old Brazilian stated:

"I've been trying to adjust everything, seeing what I've done wrong and working on all the flaws. But each fight is a new experience. ONE has the greatest fighters in the world, and I'm coming little by little, one brick at a time, to becoming one of them."

The Blacks MMA representative is fresh off a first-round submission loss at the hands of Isi Fitikefu in April 2023 at ONE Fight Night 9.

Prior to this latest setback, Da Silva had split his two first matches in the promotion by beating Jin Tae Ho in July 2022 at ONE 159 and losing to Zebaztian Kadestam in February 2022 at ONE: Full Circle.

Valmir Da Silva intends to use Tetsuka as his jumping board to gravitate himself for a potential world title shot in the foreseeable future against the reigning undisputed ONE welterweight MMA world champion, Christian Lee.

Valmir Da Silva plans to give Hiroyuki Tetsuka a taste of his own medicine in their upcoming scrap

Valmir Da Silva previously pointed out that Tetsuka's most dangerous weapon is his footwork because it opens up a ton of opportunities for him in both the striking and grappling departments.

But he intends to give him a taste of his own medicine by overwhelming him with relentless attacks and aggressiveness through his solid BJJ background to take him down the mat.

ONE Fight Night 21 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on April 5.