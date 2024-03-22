"Enjoy what I've achieved" — Anatoly Malykhin believes he's earned much-needed rest after becoming triple champ

Unbeaten Russian juggernaut Anatoly Malykhin wants to take time off to recuperate after placing himself in a league of his own following ONE Championship's debut show in Qatar, ONE 166.

Since making his promotional bow in the world's largest martial arts organization in March 2021, the Golden Team star has slammed his foot through the gas pedal in search of one world title after another.

With his highlight-reel finish of Reinier de Ridder inside the Lusail Sports Arena on March 1, Anatoly Malykhin officially became MMA's first three-division world champion.

While a chance to possibly add another world title or defend his world title against two opponents on the same night is something he's looking forward to in the near future, the 36-year-old, a Master of Sports in freestyle wrestling, believes it's about time to take it down a notch and unwind momentarily.

Sharing his thoughts in an interview with MMA Junkie this week, Malykhin offered:

"The first thought that came to me [after my ONE 166 win] was, of course, not a thought about another opponent. It was the thought that finally I can have some good rest, finally, I can hug my son, hug my wife now, and enjoy what I've achieved."

Watch the full interview here:

Anatoly Malykhin says his wife has been his backbone of support in search of three-division glory

All the limelight may be on Anatoly Malykhin after he gained another crushing win to extend his unbeaten record to 14-0 earlier this month.

However, the Golden Team affiliate believes his history-making performances were only made possible due to the support, care, and love from his wife, Anita, since the first day they packed their bags and relocated to Thailand in search of martial arts greatness.

During the post-fight presser at ONE 166: Qatar, 'Sladkiy' gave props to his better half for all the time she has stood by him.

Anatoly Malykhin said:

"I started this dream, and we moved to Thailand. She was the person who sold everything she had because she believed in me. She believed in our dream."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch ONE 166: Qatar via the free event replay.