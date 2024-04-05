"Everyone is inspired" - Superbon says two-sport champ Regian Eersel's mere presence motivated his students at Bangkok gym

ONE Championship featherweight kickboxing star Superbon is set to enter the biggest fight of his career yet in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58 on Friday, April 5, as he duels longtime rival Marat Grigorian for a third time.

But despite the looming megafight being just around the corner, Superbon was still able to find time to teach those who had come to train at the Superbon Training Camp.

One name that recently graced the Bangkok, Thailand-based gym is ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel, and Superbon was mighty grateful for his visit with their interaction being posted on ONE Championship's Instagram:

"Everyone is inspired. Every kid, every fighter, that looks at you and then 'awww, we want to be like you.'"

'The Immortal' responded:

"But you also, you know?

With a smile, Superbon stated:

"Yeah, but I am here every day! When you guys come, like a [world] champion is coming, they'll look at you guys and they want to be like you and everyone is happy. I'm happy too when you guys come here.

Eersel closed out the conversation:

"I appreciate it. Thank you."

Fans make voices heard on who wins Superbon - Grigorian III

Trilogy bouts are tricky enough to predict as both fighters are more than familiar with each other, but that has not stopped fans from predicting who will come out on top.

When ONE Championship asked the fans who they believed was leaving the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with the interim featherweight kickboxing world title, they were split down the middle.

Superbon and Grigorian surely have no love lost for one another, and their titanic clash could very well end up being the fight of the night.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will be airing live via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

