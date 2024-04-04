"You will win" - Regian Eersel predicts Superbon to close out rivalry with Marat Grigorian, Thai icon responds

ONE Championship kickboxing star Superbon has been in a handful of firefights through the years, and come Friday, April 5, at ONE Friday Fights 58, it will be no different.

In the main event of the bill, he will be squaring off with his most intense rival, Marat Grigorian, as they fight over the right to become the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

With the former divisional king owning the most recent victory to tie up their head-to-head series at one victory apiece, it is almost a foregone conclusion to believe that both of them will be going all out for the trilogy contest.

Under the tutelage of Trainer Gae, the Thai's preparation has seemingly made him the most dangerous man on the roster right now, and he may just pull out a special combo for the Armenian star on fight night.

During a break in his training camp, he shared words with two-sport ONE lightweight world titlist Regian Eersel, where 'The Immortal' had the following to say on Superbon's upcoming matchup as posted by ONE Championship on Instagram:

"It's the third time eh, you're fighting Marat [Grigorian]? Yeah, you will win."

An ever-confident Superbon responded with a smile and a laugh:

"I will."

Marat Grigorian bares renewed motivation for defeating Superbon

Elite athletes need no motivation other than to be the very best, and that is exactly what is driving Grigorian into the rubber match.

The 32-year-old star explained in a recent interview that becoming the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion is all that he wants right now, and defeating the top-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender for the interim world title will put him one step closer to that goal.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will emanate live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The full card will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com in Asia primetime this Friday, April 5.

