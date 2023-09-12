“Everyone's talented” – Danielle Kelly hyped up for women-led ONE Fight Night 14 card

Apart from the opportunity to become a world champion, Danielle Kelly is excited to be part of ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video later this month because female fighters like her are well represented in the card.

The highly anticipated event, happening on September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, features 10 matches, bannered by four bouts involving some of the top women fighters in the promotion.

One of them will see Danielle Kelly vie for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title against fellow jiu-jitsu black belt Jessa Khan.

Speaking to ONE commentator Mitch Chilson in an interview on Instagram, the 27-year-old Silver Fox BJJ standout gave her take on ONE Fight Night 14, highlighting how special it is.

Danielle Kelly said:

“I think this is really good for women's sports, especially because a lot of people are probably gonna watch this event.”

She continued:

“And you know, every single card, the main event, these athletes, all of them, everyone's talented. I think it's just gonna be one of those exciting matches and things you don’t wanna miss.”

Check out the interview below:

ONE Fight Night 14 is headlined by the interim ONE atomweight mixed martial arts championship fight between top contenders Stamp Fairtex of Thailand and Ham Seo Hee of South Korea.

Serving as the co-main event is the all-champion clash featuring ONE strawweight Muay Thai champion Smilla Sundell of Sweden as she stakes her title against the atomweight queen in the sport, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues of Brazil.

Also in action is ONE women’s strawweight MMA champion Xiong Jing Nan of China in a special rules striking match versus Thai fighter Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak.

For her scheduled fight, Danielle Kelly is seeking to fulfill her long-held dream of becoming a world champion. Standing on her way is familiar foe and ONE-debuting Jessa Khan,

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.