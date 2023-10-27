Fabricio Andrade confident his knockout power will be enough to take out Jonathan Haggerty: “My blows are more powerful”

Fabricio Andrade believes he’s destined for a knockout win when he faces Jonathan Haggerty in a massive super fight for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 16.

The reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion will take on Haggerty, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, in the card’s main event on November 3 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the usually confident Andrade promised that he’ll show Haggerty what’s it like to trade blows with him.

Andrade, who has an 83 percent finish rate in ONE Championship, is one of the most lethal strikers in the promotion, and he believes his power is far stronger than Haggerty’s.

He said:

“My blows are more powerful. I have a lot of power in my hands and legs. And I think I'm also more used to the rules of kickboxing. I haven't been fighting kickboxing for a long time, but I have been training it constantly. So, I believe I will have an advantage because of that.”

Although Andrade fought exclusively under MMA in ONE Championship, he started his professional career in kickboxing and Muay Thai.

‘Wonder Boy’ established an impressive 40-3 record across the two disciplines before he switched to MMA.

Andrade ultimately made his way to ONE Championship where he’s wreaked havoc in the stacked bantamweight MMA division.

After taking a submission win against Mark Abelardo in his promotional debut and a decision victory over Shoko Sato, Andrade racked up four straight knockouts that culminated in a world title win.

Andrade went to war against John Lineker and scored an emotional fourth-round technical knockout win to capture the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA world championship.

ONE Fight Night 16 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.