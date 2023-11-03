Fabricio Andrade lists striking GOATs Buakaw, Giorgio Petrosyan as his biggest martial inspirations

The Reddit question and answer series for reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade continues as he addresses a few queries from fans in the post he published under ONE Championship’s official account.

Andrade previously answered the question about who he would like to face next in ONE Championship, where he named Hiroki Akimoto as his dream matchup. In another question, he was asked about his biggest idols.

The question read:

“If you had to pick between boxing, kickboxing and mma. Both as competitor and spectator, which would you choose? Also would like to know some of you (kickboxing) idols! Thanks for the ama”

‘Wonder Boy’ replied to the question, picking MMA among the three sports and identified three kickboxing superstars as his heroes:

“MMA is the most complete you have an idea who is the best overall. Petrosyan, Buakaw and Alex pereira.”

Among the fighters that the 26-year-old Brazilian is ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Champion Giorgio Petrosyan. Before his devastating 20-second knockout loss to Superbon in October 2021, ‘The Doctor’ won six consecutive bouts in the world’s largest martial arts organization. The Italian legend is also regarded as the greatest kickboxer in the sport’s history

The other two names that Andrade mentioned were Buakaw and Alex Pereira, with the former being known as the bone crusher and collecting multiple world titles throughout his fighting career, while the latter was a former K-1 and UFC world titleholder.

The Tiger Muay Thai representative wants to emulate his three kickboxing idols by becoming the next generation’s inspiration. He has the golden opportunity to further cement his legacy this Friday, November 3, when he faces ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title and a chance to become a two-sport world champion.

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video goes down at the historic Lumpoinee Boxing Stadium and will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.