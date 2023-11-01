Fabricio Andrade wants to be remembered for accomplishing "something that nobody has ever done"

Fabricio Andrade believes there’s more to his career than holding an MMA world title.

The reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion has a historic match ahead of him when he takes on Jonathan Haggerty, the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, at ONE Fight Night 16 on Friday US primetime.

The champion vs. champion bout will decide who’ll take home the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Andrade, who was a former kickboxer and Muay Thai artist, said in an interview with FightWave that he wants to be remembered as a fighter who’s done it all.

‘Wonder Boy’ said he wants to achieve unprecedented things in combat sports and that his career will eventually be the high bar that the future generation of fighters aspires to reach.

He said:

“Yeah, I wanna do something that people will try to beat, so something that nobody has ever done. If I do something like that, I’m like the guy to beat. I’m gonna put a stand up for people to try to beat that, and that’s one of my goals, you know since I started to fight.”

Andrade is only 26 years old and is just entering his athletic and physical prime.

At such a young age, the Brazilian superstar already carved a notoriety within the MMA circles due to his perfect 6-0 (1 no-contest) record in ONE Championship.

Andrade is a terrifying striker who’s knocked out four of his opponents in the promotion, including John Lineker for the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA world title at ONE Fight Night 7.

A win for Andrade this Friday will make him the first MMA world champion in ONE Championship history to simultaneously hold another world title in a second sport.

ONE Fight Night 16 is ONE Championship’s 11th Amazon card of the year and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Andrade's entire interview below: