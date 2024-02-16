“Fell in love with it” - Brazilian star Felipe Lobo on how he found his passion for Muay Thai

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai challenger Felipe Lobo explained how he fell in love with “The Art of Eight Limbs.”

Lobo’s first fight under the ONE banner took place in September 2020, when he defeated Yodpanomrung by split decision. Since then, ‘Demolition Man’ has become a well-respected fighter in the promotion following wins against Saemapetch Fairtex in Muay Thai and Rodlek in kickboxing.

On February 16, Lobo has an opportunity to make history by dethroning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty. Before fighting in the ONE Fight Night 19 main event, Lobo did an interview with the promotion and had this to say about when he started training in Muay Thai:

“At 16, 17 years old, I started practicing Muay Thai and fell in love with it. I won several championships before winning at Portuarios Stadium, the first Muay Thai stadium in Brazil. Then my cousin told me it was time for me to go to Thailand fight against the best.”

ONE Fight Night 19 will take place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The entire event can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Felipe Lobo believes Jonathan Haggerty fight could be a "life-changing moment"

In 2023, Jonathan Haggerty became one of the biggest superstars in ONE Championship by defeating Nong-O for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title and Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

The two-sport world champion now looks to continue building momentum by taking out Felipe Lobo.

During an interview with CountFilms TV, Lobo had this to say about the stakes in his upcoming fight against Haggerty:

“It will be like a life-changing moment for me, you know. I’ve been dreaming about this moment for so long.”

Jonathan Haggerty isn’t the only fighter entering the ONE Fight Night 19 main event with momentum. Felipe Lobo last fought in April 2023 and defeated Saemapetch by third-round knockout, proving he’s a legitimate threat to the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai throne.

Watch Lobo's interview with CountFilms TV below: