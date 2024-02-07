"Fight that can really light up America and the UK" - Eddie Hearn to make official offer to Gervonta Davis to set up Conor Benn fight next

WBA lightweight Gervonta Davis will receive a formal offer to fight WBA continental champion Conor Benn today, according to the Brit's promoter Eddie Hearn.

Hearn spoke to his promotion's company, Matchroom Boxing, in an interview on YouTube and revealed that Davis will receive an offer on behalf of his client, Benn.

Hearn lauded Davis as a fighter and made mention of a potential step up from featherweight to match up against Benn at super lightweight or welterweight:

"Yeah, lots of talk with Gervonta Davis. I mean, firstly those two going back and forth and, you know, I’ve spoken to Gervonta personally and he’ll be receiving an offer from us today for that fight as well. I think it’s a huge fight, could happen in the UK but we’re looking,I think, in America for that. You know, you got two fiery characters, Gervonta is an outstanding fighter, super featherweight really. Coming up to lightweight and boxing at 140 [pounds] but never boxed at 147 [pounds]. And it’s really tough fight for Conor Benn. I mean, Gervonta is a pound-for-pound great."

Hearn stated that the fight could be a huge event in the United States and the United Kingdom, with a potential venue in either country.:

"But I like the size advantage in that fight. It’ll be the first time, as I said, for a couple of fights that he’ll be fitting someone smaller than him. But he can really crack and he’s an outstanding fighter so it’s a big ask for Conor but this is what he wants. He wants those kind of tests, I think Gervonta Davis against Conor Benn is a fight that can really light up America and the UK. So he will be getting our offer today, I’m sure he’ll probably publicize the offer as he does on Instagram."

Turki Alalshikh responds to Gervonta Davis' demands to fight in Saudi Arabia

Gervonta Davis had remarked over the possibility of fighting in Saudi Arabia, which has emerged over the past year as the most lucrative destination for boxing.

Under the patronage of Saudi Arabian minster Turki Alalshikh, the Kingdom has hosted multiple blockbuster boxing events. Davis demanded on X that he be given "two Ferraris" for him to consider fighting there.

Alalshikh responded to the comments on The MMA Hour, refusing to entertain the demands:

"I heard in the media Davis said, send to me two Ferraris to play in Saudi Arabia. I said to him we will send to you two gloves if you want to play in Saudi Arabia, that’s it.”

